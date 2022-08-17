POLICE in York and York Rescue Boat are working together to tackle the rise of anti social behaviour by the River Ouse.

North Yorkshire Police say that they have seen an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour in Acaster Malbis, Naburn and Clifton Ings, as large groups of young people are congregating and abusing drugs and alcohol by the river.

To combat this, officers are now trying a new tactic, which involves deploying an officer on the York Rescue Boat, which will patrol along the River Ouse between the city centre and Naburn.

The officer will then have a first hand view of the river and will have radio contact with colleagues who are patrolling on the ground, to immediately be able to guide them to any problems.

Dave Horn from York Rescue Boat said: "The York Rescue Boat team are pleased to be working alongside the police by assisting in new tactics to reduce anti-social behaviour.

"The collaborative working also allows for a multi-agency approach towards water safety, in, on and by the side of the water.

"The reception of the joint patrols so far is extremely positive, especially from boat owners."

PCSO Ant McNaughton and PC Harl Pattison on river patrol Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police say they have also received several reports of arson, as young people have set fire to the grass on the riverbank.

In one case, a deliberate grass fire spread close to moored-up boats, which were full of fuel.

If they had set alight, the fire may have spread to other vessels and caused major environmental issues in the area with fuel and contaminants spilling into the river.

Police have also reported that young people are jumping into the river, and both officers and York Rescue Boat are keen to reiterate that open water swimming poses a risk to life to everyone, including experienced swimmers.

PC Harl Pattison, of the York outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: "We want to make it clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated.

"The Naburn and Acaster Malbis area is a fantastic part of York, and we will not allow the reckless behaviour of a few individuals to spoil the enjoyment of residents and visitors.

"The deployment of a police officer on the river boat will give us a upper hand view of any issues in the river or along the river bank. This will allow us to respond swiftly so we can deal with problems and if necessary, take action.”

Police are urging residents to continue to report any concerns that they may have or any instances of anti-social behaviour.

Members of the public should contact 101 or online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

In an emergency use 999.