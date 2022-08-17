A Fat Hippo will soon be making a meaty move into a historic part of York.

The future opening follows the Newcastle-based burger chain scaling down its renovation plans for 52 Low Petergate.

The venue currently trades as Jimmy’s, a music-themed café/bar, and was previously Café Rouge.

Jimmy’s says on its website: “In the shadow of the world-famous Minster, Jimmy’s has a home in one of the most striking listed buildings in York.”

After plans were submitted to City of York Council in the Spring, it was the historic nature of the building, erected in 1772, that led to opposition from York’s Civic Trust and others.

A report by council planning staff said: “The application has been significantly amended.”

This involves removing a proposed neon sign and other lighting, plus a fascia sign will be smaller than originally planned.

More significantly, plaster won’t be removed to reveal bare brickwork, and some structural changes will no longer happen.

The council’s own heritage officer had said revealing bare brickwork would cause “considerable harm to the significance of the heritage asset.” Proposed advertising was ‘excessive’ and this and other changes would cause “serious harm to the character of the building.”

York Civic Trust made similar comments about revealing brickwork, as well as now-abandonned plans to widen a first-floor doorway. They also said a proposed neon sign, the only one in the street, would be “out of place.”

Similarly, the York Georgian Society said removing original masonry walls to ease access would- harm the Grade II-listed building.

Now, said the planners: “The proposed works in the revised scheme are relatively minor.”

They explained: “Internally, only minor internal refurbishment works are now proposed to include the installation of new flooring and fixed seating. These external and internal works would cause no harm to the character of the building or the historic street scene.”

Their report concluded: “The proposed works are considered to preserve the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest.”

Duncan Marks, civic society manager of York City Trust, said his group welcomed the renewed use of the Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse as a Fat Hippo.

“Low Petergate is one of the city's most spectacular streets, helping make York such a special place to live in and visit.

“We therefore greatly welcome the applicant's change of mind and decision to ditch neon signs and modern external lights and resisting stripping back historic plaster within to reveal bare brickwork.”

He added: “SPARK shows there's a place and demand in York for edgy urban design and interiors; just this street and building isn't one of these!"

The Press approached Fat Hippo for comment on its planning success. Earlier this month it said it planned to open in York by the year end. Its website says it is “coming soon!”