POLICE are searching for the family of a man who died in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are hoping someone reading this may know the family of York man James John Christian McCrory, who was 50, and died in the city on Monday (August 15).

They say his death is not thought to be suspicious and the Coroner is now trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might know him and know who his family are.

And they believe he may have family in Stockton-on-Tees or around that area.

If you have any information that would help the Coroner to locate any members of Mr McCrory's family please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk 