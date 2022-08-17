FOUR men have been arrested in connection with the theft of a BT cable and a van in North Yorkshire.
The men aged 21, 38, 43 and 52 have been arrested after the incident on the B6265 between Little Ouseburn and Green Hammerton.
The incident was reported at around 11.10pm on August 8. The four men were arrested a short time later when officers pulled over their white van which was displaying false registration plates and had been stolen.
The 21-year-old man has been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He remains on bail for a number of other offences. The three other men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Officers are urging anyone who saw the van, or saw anything suspicious, in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 1362 David Kaye, or email David.Kaye@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote police reference number: 12220140263 when passing on any information.
