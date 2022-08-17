POLICE in York want to trace the man in this image after reports of a sex assault in a city centre bar.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to identify a man after a sexual assault that happened on Saturday, July 16.
They say the incident happened inside Jalou on Micklegate at about 10.30pm and involved a man sexually assaulting two women in their 20’s.
A police spokesman said: "We’re requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of a male in the photograph who we believe may have information about the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Rebecca.james@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Becki James."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220124179
