A STOLEN vehicle has been involved in a crash with another vehicle in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that a black 2011 Renault Clio and a Vauxhall Corsa collided at the junction of Sutton Road and Hambleton Place in Thirsk, on Saturday, August 13, shortly after 7.30am.

The occupants of the Renault Clio made off on foot into Hambleton Place, and the vehicle was reported stolen later that day.

The occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa, and adult and a child, both sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The stretch was closed for a short time while officers investigated the scene and to allow the cars to be recovered.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to it, particularly the Renault Clio, to get in touch.

In particular they are appealing to residents of Hambleton Place, Hambleton Avenue and the surrounding streets to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras for any footage of potential offenders making off from the scene.

If you think you have any information you think could assist the investigation, please dial 101, select option 2, and ask for TC Jack Dodsworth, or email Jack.Dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220143613 when passing on any information.