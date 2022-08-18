IN 1972, York reacted to the impending arrival of refugees from far-off countries pretty much the way it does today: with a mixture of eagerness to help, and wariness.

As early as September 29, 1972, the Yorkshire Evening Press carried an article headlined 'Call to York: Any jobs for Asians?'

"York City Council is to ask leading employers in the city if they have any vacancies suitable for Uganda Asians," the newspaper reported.

"Inquiries are also being made to see whether there is any accommodation which the council could use temporarily to house any Asians coming to York."

Just a few days later, however, on October 3, the newspaper ran another story - this time about a local councillor who was arguing that refugees from Uganda should not be given a council house at the expense of local families already on the waiting list.

He attempted to amend a city council resolution offering a council house to the Uganda Resettlement Board for use by a refugee family - but was voted down by other councillors.

York then quickly geared up to be ready to welcome refugees from Uganda.

"City moves to help Asians" reported the Yorkshire Evening Press on October 9, 1972.

"A working committee of York Community Council meets this week to discuss the possibility of providing jobs and accommodation in the city for Ugandan Asians," the newspaper reported.

It quoted Mike Clemson, director of the community council: "The feeling is very strong that York should be able to help," he said. "The sympathy is there. It is a case of transferring it into practice."

On October 11, the newspaper reported further details of what York was preparing to do.

Alderman TW Burke told a city council working party that 'offers of employment' were plentiful.

"But the overrising need is for housing," Alderman Burke said. "These people are not transient. They are going to stay. Any solution must have a permanent basis."

By October 13, the Yorkshire Evening Press was reporting that the arrival of the first refugees from Uganda was imminent.

"Ugandan Asians in York next week," ran the headline.

Beneath the headline, the newspaper reported that a co-ordinating commitee had been set up to handle offers of accommodation, both short-term and long-term.

Students at York University were among 'many volunteers' who had offered help when the refugees began to arrive in York from camps in Lincolnshire th following week, the newspaper said.

I quoted a Mrs Pratap Chitnis, of the corordinating committee, who said: "Housing is the first priority."

But she added that there had been a 'good response from people in York, offering private accommodation'.