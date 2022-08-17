POLICE are cracking down on cyclists in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say their Scarborough Community Impact Team carried out a ‘Day of Action’ targeting cyclists riding on pavements in the busy town centre.

The operation was part of a new pedestrian safety project aimed at protecting residents and visitors in the shopping precinct from vehicles and cyclists.

More than 40 people were spoken to on the day yesterday (August 16) who were spotted riding their bikes on pavements.

PC Kirsty Masters, who organised the operation, said: “Each of the riders were advised of the danger they were causing to pedestrians and were asked to get off their bikes. If they refused, they would have faced a £50 fine.

“When we explained our operation, most of the people were very understanding and appreciative of our actions.

“Whilst enforcement is always an option we can take, our main focus is on engagement and educating cyclists so that they are aware of the vulnerability of pedestrians in our busy town centre.”

Last month, the team launched the new pedestrian safety project following a series of collisions in the town centre pedestrian zone involving vehicles in recent years.

Following consultations with nearby businesses, general concerns were raised about vehicles using the precinct as a cut-through and as a car park at all times of day by members of the public.

Police in Scarborough town centre

North Yorkshire County Council has put clear signage in place about the restricted areas and an advice leaflet has been produced with assistance from Scarborough Borough Council.

Access is granted to goods vehicles between 4pm and 11am to load and unload Utility vehicles have an exemption to the regulation but must adhere to the one-way system which is in place.

Emergency services also have full right of access at any time.