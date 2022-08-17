A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has now reopened following a police incident in the area earlier today.

The A64 was closed in both directions for several hours in the Malton area this morning (August 17).

It was following reports from members of the public who were concerned about a distressed person who was in the area. The person was brought to safety and is now receiving the help they need.

Fire crews from Malton, Scarborough and Tadcaster also responded to the incident.

The A64 reopened in both directions at around 3.20am.

North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to thank motorists in the area for their patience whilst the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing some kind of mental or emotional distress, the Hub of Hope is provided by national mental health charity, Chasing The Stigma.

"The Hub of Hope is the UK’s leading mental health support database bringing local, national, peer, community, charity, private and NHS mental health support and services together in one place for the first time.

"All you need to do is type in an address, city or postcode and it’ll bring up a list of all the help that available is near to you.

"The services and support listed on there are not only for when things become unbearable – a crisis point.

"They are also there for those times when people are starting to struggle, or when people need support as they start to emerge from a particularly difficult time."

To visit the Hub of Hope, go to: https://hubofhope.co.uk/