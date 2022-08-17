A YORK hairdresser is back to work today after suffering from long Covid.

Hairdresser Stacey, from Rush Hair York, on 19 Market Street, had to stay off work for four weeks due to suffering from long Covid.

Stacey, who is a senior director of the salon, was able to come back to hairdressing today, (August 17) and is currently working one day a week.

Max, of the Rush Hair salon, said: "She's doing really good and feeling better, she's pleased to be back and to see all her clients again.

"She's ready to book appointments again, and is back once a week at the moment till she can work her way to doing more days - so her appointments are going fast!"