AND they are off! York couple Laura and John Andrews have galloped into married life following a wedding at York Racecourse's Parade Ring.

The couple, from Foxwood, tied the knot on July 16, 2022 and held their entire do at the racecourse, including a meal in the Parade Ring restaurant.

If you have tied the knot recently and would like your photos and story to appear in The Press for free then please send everything to us via this easy-to-use online form: www.thepress.co.uk/weddings

Meanwhile, let's find out more about Laura and John's wedding day...

How did you meet?

We met 20 years ago in the Gallery nightclub.

Laura and John Andrews on their honeymoon in Kos - they met at the Gallery nightclub

Tell us about the proposal

John took me on a weekend trip to Paris and proposed at the Eiffel Tower.

What did you both wear?

John wore a navy blue suit with checked sage green waistcoat. I wore a white strapless wedding dress.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

The day was perfect - everything went to plan and the weather was amazing. My guests were fantastic too.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

No, we booked our wedding in December 2020; Covid made us realise life was too short and we loved each other so booked out dream wedding.

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

We would like to thank out families, bridesmaids and best men - without them it would have been more like hard work. I would also like to thank my photographer, the wedding dresser, cake maker, florists and the beauty team - they all did us proud.

Laura Andrews with her bridesmaids

Tell us about your honeymoon

We went to Kos, Greece - it was fantastic, such a relaxing time and the perfect place to reflect on our perfect wedding day.

Share your wedding story with us

Please send your story and photos to us via this link: www.thepress.co.uk/weddings