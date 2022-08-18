In 1972, more than 60,000 Ugandan Indians were expelled from Uganda by the country's dictator, President Idi Amin.
The families were descended from Indian families who'd had moved to Uganda under British rule to help build the country's infrastructure. Many still held British passports - though some had given these up to become Ugandan citizens.
Amin gave them just 90 days to leave his country The British government tried to persuade some of its overseas territories to resettle them, but eventually permitted 27,000 to move to the UK through the Uganda Resettlement Board.
The families, who had fled Uganda with nothing but the clothes they stood up in, were initially placed in 12 reception camps at locations around the UK, such as that at RAF Hemswell in Lincolnshire where Josh and his family found themselves.
They were then dispersed to locations around the UK, where the chldren went to local schools, and the parents began new lives.
Josh says that in some of the bigger cities, such as Leicester, families did face some discrimination and hostility when they arrived.
"But in York, we didn't encounter such negative responses," he said. "The vast majority of people were friendly and helpful. They must have known that we were refugees."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here