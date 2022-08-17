A POPULAR fast food restaurant is set to return to a East Yorkshire town.

Burger King will be reopening in Bridlington’s Promenades Shopping Centre, following it’s closure after the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

It will create 20 jobs for the local area, and applications are now open, including managerial roles and 15 crew members, both front of house and in the kitchen.

Jeremy Wright, Director of Burger King UK, said: "During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 20 new starters into the Burger King family, at our Bridlington restaurant.

"We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities."

Staff will benefit from flexible working hours, free meals at work, and a 50 per cent friends and family discount off food and drink.

For more information and how to apply, please visit: https://harri.com/Burger-King_Bridlington