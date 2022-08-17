A MANAGING director in York has been nominated for a Community Pride award after his working supporting those hit by the crisis in Ukraine.

Stuart Paver, managing director of York-based Pavers Shoes, has been nominated for the Charity Fundraiser of the Year in this year's awards.

What started as a conversation in early March led to Stuart and his business partner, Steven Ovenden, departing for Romania and Ukraine just five days later.

When the pair arrived back in England, they had distributed essential medical aid and transported refugees to Bucharest - and since that time The Pavers Foundation Ukraine Appeal has raised £222,000 including gift aid to support the people of Ukraine.

The money raised helps to fund essential medical supplies and food - which is delivered within days of the requests.

Stuart has been to Ukraine on three occasions to ensure the supply chain works - and he has visited Odesa and Mykolaiv to ensure the money raised is used correctly.

Mr Ovenden, who nominated Stuart for the Community Pride award, said: "He is very humble and shy about what he has done and simply describes his fundraising and supply chain work as adopting his business skills to humanitarian work.

"It is not about the amount of money raised, for which he deserves the praise, but as much for ensuring every penny is spent wisely.

"Flights and all expenses are covered by him personally so that every penny is spent helping those in Ukraine."

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.

Stuart has been invited to the awards ceremony later in the year - where the winners of each category will be revealed. Three finalists for each prize will be in attendance at the event.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

All nominees must live in or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.