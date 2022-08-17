THE BUTCHERY team at a North Yorkshire farm shop are looking for a new apprentice.
Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe, in Pickering, are needing a new apprentice to learn butchery skills combined studying at college one day a week.
Karl Avison, Cedarbarn's co-founder, who rears Aberdeen Angus beef and Abermax Cross lambs, said: "Having farmed in the area for and run the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café for 30 years, we're passionate about creating career opportunities for local people.
"Some members of our butchery team have been with us for over 14 years. This shows that butchery offers a secure, rewarding career with plenty of scope for promotion."
The successful applicant with join Cedarbarn’s team of 38, and study for a Level 2 Certificate in Meat and Poultry at Bishop Burton College in Beverley. The college provides transport from Pickering, Malton and Scarborough.
For more information, call Alison Riley on 01751 475614 or email alison@cedarbarnfarmshop.co.uk.
