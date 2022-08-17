Cardfactory looks set to be opening a new shop at Monks Cross on the edge of York.

The Wakefield-based retailer has received planning approval for signage at one of the ‘pods’ close to JD Sports at the shopping park on Monks Cross Drive, Huntington.

A report by City of York Council planners said the signs will be located above the main glazing/doors on the front, side and rear elevations, with a fourth sign orientated vertically on the front elevation.

“The overall design and appearance of the adverts is acceptable and the amount of advertisement is not excessive,” it said.

“Having fully assessed the proposed development and considered all material planning considerations, the advertisements are deemed to be appropriate and conditional consent is recommended.”

Cardfactory already has outlets in York at High Ousegate near the Jorvik Viking Centre, Coney Street near York’s Chocolate Story attraction, plus Odsal House in Acomb.

Cardfactory did not respond to inquiries from The Press as what impact this new venue might have on these existing shops, or when the new Monks Cross store will open.

Costa Coffee recently submitted plans to the council to take one of the pods, which would replace its existing café at Monks Cross. Claire’s has also submitted plans to take one of the pods. They add to other existing retailers such as Gregg’s, Cooplands and Holland & Barrett.