A YORK-BASED train firm is "proud" to announce it has raised more than £400,000 for its partner charity.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has reached the milestone supporting Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) thanks to fundraising activities supported by customers and colleagues.
The fundraising has been achieved less than four years since the partnership was launched, with the money raised helping to support the charity’s work to help prevent suicide through its life-saving helpline.
Customers have generously donated £196,997 through Delay Repay compensation and many have donated credit built up through LNER’s loyalty scheme.
LNER colleagues have fundraised through various events such as the Edinburgh and Leeds Half Marathon - and more than £50,000 was raised through two auctions of retired InterCity 125 nameplates.
David Horne, LNER managing director, said: "It is truly inspiring to see how our customers, colleagues and communities have united to raise this tremendous amount of money.
"I’m immensely proud that it will help CALM continue its vital work."
