City of York Council has warned of delays for eight weeks as it improves a major city centre junction.

The work will start on Friday September 5 and last until Friday October 28 at the junction of Barbican Road and Paragon Street.

During the works, one lane of roadway will be closed, there will be signalling, and the council advising drivers to use alternative routes if possible. Buses will operate normally, but may also face delay.

Pedestrians and cyclists will face temporarily controlled crossings, with some diversions, but access to businesses will remain.

The changes will see outdated traffic signals replaced with new ones, new pedestrian and cycling crossings created, kerb lines realigned to give more space for cyclists and pedestrians, creating a more compact junction. Nearby footways and the road junction will be resurfaced.

The council says the equipment at the junction will be cheaper to run and more reliable. The instillation will be carried out by its in-house contractor, with the specialist traffic signals contractor Dynniq undertaking the traffic signals works.

To help minimise disruption and complete the works as soon as possible, the works will typically be done daily between 9am and 4pm.

In order to safely install the duct crossings over the carriageway, some evening works may be required, but the council says it will give advance notice.