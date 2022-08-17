Drought status has been confirmed for Yorkshire - despite some recent rain.

Statistics inform us that however good a summer Manchester may enjoy, introduce Old Trafford test cricket against ‘the old enemy’ Australia...and rain will predictably fall and stop play. So the TCCB can solve the north’s drought conditions at a stroke! Just invite the Aussie Test team here for Tests at Headingley, Old Trafford & Trent Bridge.

Nick Blitz, Easingwold