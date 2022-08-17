Your article reporting that rising interest rates may mean higher mortgage repayments implied the Ukraine war is a key factor (Mortgage bill payers in the UK set to lose out as interest rates soar, August 14). This seems to miss the much more important reason why prices are rising. It’s because we are economically in a post-war situation.

We put our economy into a coma for the best part of two years in a foolish attempt to contain the forces of nature that had been unleashed from Wuhan.