It seems to me that the rationale for the Leeman Road closure is to impress visitors with a smart new building. There is a much easier and less controversial way to impress visitors... clean York’s filthy streets.
From the Micklegate bus stops to Spurriergate, there are shards of broken glass between, and on, the flags, as well as black drink stains.
The snicket behind the Spurriergate Centre is littered with broken glass. On Ousegate, outside Lambretta and the adjoining building, there are black patches of spilt drinks galore.
In Stonebow, someone sat on one of the seats and vomited. Two weeks later and still the black stain remains on the pavement.
Perhaps some responsibility lies with the party organisers? Maybe visitors by train won’t notice. Last time I was in the station, the platforms were no better!
G. Brian Ledger, Horseman Close, Copmanthorpe
