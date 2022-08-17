FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a fire at a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at just after 6am today (August 17) to Grosvener Terrace in Clifton in York after reports of a vehicle on fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a moped on fire in the garden of a property.
"Crews used a hose reel jet to put it out."
