MORE thunderstorms appeared to be heading for York this evening but weakened before reaching the city.
Rainfall radar images from Netweather showed very heavy rain and lightning sweeping slowly northwards towards York earlier in the evening, but the city only ended up with relatively light rainfall.
A thunderstorm caused heavy rain and several lightning bolts in York at about 7pm last night.
A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms remains in force until midnight in York.
