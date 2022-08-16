MORE thunderstorms appear to be heading for York and North Yorkshire this evening.
Latest rainfall radar images from Netweather show very heavy rain and lightning sweeping slowly northwards across South Yorkshire at 6pm.
There is pink shading in place, indicating rain falling at a rate of about 75mms, or three inches, an hour.
The storms appear to be worsening and heading in the direction of North Yorkshire, although they could still weaken or change course before they reach the York area.
A thunderstorm caused heavy rain and several lightning bolts in York at about 7pm last night.
A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms remains in force until midnight in York.
Watch this space for storm updates through the evening.
