EMERGENCY services have been called in to rescue someone in difficulty on the riverside in York.
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both called in at about 5.14am today (August 16) to the River Ouse at Water End in York after reports of someone at the water's edge.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a request from police to assist a person at the riverside.
"The person was brought to safety and left in the care of the police."
