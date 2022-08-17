WITH A-level results and GCSE results out this week and next (August 18 and 25 , respectively) there is a range of support available to youngsters receiving their results in York.

This year’s results are based on course work and examinations following changes to the grading system over the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “I know that it’s a nervous time for many young people and their families and results days can be a daunting experience for students of all ages.

“The important thing to remember is that support and advice is available, whatever your results. If you want to change your plans, did better or worse than you’d hoped, there are several services across the city which can help you take your next steps.”

Support is available for school leavers who are seeking an apprenticeship or employment opportunity, wanting to move into full time education in York or who are concerned about their personal circumstances acting as a barrier to accessing education, employment or training.

People can find support in York from:

• Their school. Teaching staff will be able to support pupils with their next steps.

• Careers Advisers employed by our schools

• Admissions teams at York College and Askham Bryan College

• National Careers Service – for local employment and training opportunities; or call the national help-line 0800 100 900

• Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ – find us on Facebook @ York Apprenticeships; email us at York.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk; www.york.gov.uk/yorkapprenticeships for local apprenticeship vacancies. There are still around 50 opportunities in the city and many more in Leeds across a range of sectors and job roles and we can sign post you to agencies and training providers.

More information, including a handy ‘next steps’ factsheet for A Level or GCSE students, which explains many of the options available, including apprenticeships and further learning is available here. Support is also available for anyone who is particularly worried about their results and next steps.

York Mind offer services to young people, email office@yorkmind.org.uk or call 01904 643364.

For young people who prefer online messaging there is Kooth.com. Kooth is a free, online counselling and emotional wellbeing platform for young people aged 11 to 18 (you can use Kooth until you turn 19 yrs old).

The Kooth website allows young people to gain anonymous access to advice, support and guidance on any issue that is affecting their wellbeing. From friendship or relationship issues, family disagreements or difficult home lives, to concerns around eating, anxiety, stress, depression, self harm, suicidal thoughts etc.

Their qualified counsellors can give young people the support they need, when they need it. Kooth.com’s live chat service is available from Monday to Friday 12 noon - 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays 6pm - 10pm and is accessible through mobile, tablet and desktop. completely free of charge.