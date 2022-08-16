YORK Racecourse and Sky Bet have revealed the shortlisted Yorkshire-based charities for this year’s Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake.

The Community Sweepstake, as part of the Sky Bet Ebor festival (August 17 to 20) is an initiative which matches 22 shortlisted charities and good causes, whittled down from the 150 entries, with a racehorse in a live TV draw on Thursday, August 18, ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor race on Saturday, August 20.

The charity matched to the racehorse that wins the race will receive a £20,000 donation, with the second and third places receiving £5,000 and £2,000 respectively, and all those remaining will receive £1,000 to put towards a specific project or initiative.

Michael Afflick, of Sky Betting and Gaming, said: "With so many fantastic entries, it was incredibly difficult to select just 22 of these wonderful causes.

"All were incredibly worthwhile, and we can’t wait to see which horse races to victory in aid of their matched charity, foundation, or community group.

"We’re set for an exciting weekend at York Racecourse."

Six of these shortlisted charities are based in York - Antibiotic Research UK, Independent Domestic Abuse Services, St Leonard's Hospice, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, Keep Your Pet and the Friends on Nunroyd Park.

Others are from all across the Yorkshire region, including Ryedale Food Bank, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Jennyruth workshops.