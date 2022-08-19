THE past of two historic Yorkshire towns will be brought to life in two special film screenings next month.

The Yorkshire Film Archive has put together a 90-minute programme of archive film footage of Harrogate and Knaresborough.

And it will be giving two screenings of the film at the Odeon in Harrogate on Monday September 19.

The programme has been commissioned by the Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, and consists of material specially curated from the Yorkshire Film Archive’s collection in York.

The footage includes amateur, professional and TV film – and aims to bring to life the people, places, major events, and everyday life of Harrogate and Knaresborough during the 20th century.

It includes unseen cine club productions - and news footage of the filming of ‘Agatha’, starring Dustin Hoffman, in the late 1970s.

As 2022 marks The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the screening also features footage of coronation celebrations – for Her Majesty in 1953 and for King George VI in 1937. Add in a feast of other local content, from British Rail to Brimham Rocks, and you’ve got a programme with something for everyone.

“The 90-minute programme will reflect Harrogate and Knaresborough as timeless tourist destinations; the draw of the Spa in its 1930s glory, the madness of the 1970s bed race, the bustling conference centre, and the chance to enjoy a cup of tea (or coffee) in floral surroundings,” said Graham Relton, the Yorkshire Film Archive Manager.

“The Yorkshire Film Archive (YFA) holds such an amazing collection of Harrogate and Knaresborough films, meaning that – as always – my biggest curation challenge has been what to leave out!

“I’m looking forward to sharing old favourites and previously unseen footage from our vaults. I believe the screening will really connect with audiences and the icing on the cake would be for someone to recognise themselves on screen as we reveal old footage and new perspectives on these beautiful spa towns.”

Paula Stott from Harrogate Film Society said: "During lockdown, the Film Society hugely enjoyed a series of online film screenings presented by YFA and, together with Harrogate Civic Society, we are delighted to finally welcome them back in person with a new selection of footage that will appeal to anyone interested in the history and changing face of our town."

Stuart Holland, the Chair of Harrogate Civic Society, said: “This fits in so well with the Civic Society strap line of ‘Celebrating the Past, Enhancing the Present and Shaping the Future’. We can learn so much from the past and that helps us shape the future. There is so much passion shown by residents of both Harrogate and Knaresborough to learn more about our history, and I know this screening will not disappoint."

Screenings take place at the Odeon Cinema, East Parade, Harrogate, on Monday September 19 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from Harrogate Film Society at harrogatefilmsociety.org