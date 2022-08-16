Plans for holiday flats at a York pub have been refused.

Paul Harris sought to convert an empty bookmakers at the The Clockhouse on Kingsway West, Acomb, into four flats and to create four others in part of the pub, making the venture smaller and more viable.

City of York Council planners saw some benefits but said the proposed parking would be too small lacking enough space for delivery or refuse vehicles to enter safely.

Highways officials also said cycle and bin stores are inaccessible, with no bin collection point, and parking was ‘inadequate.’

The planners rejected concerns from a neighbour who raised the prospect of anti-social behaviour at the venue and attempts to ‘regularise’ planning matters.

They said: “An objector has raised concerns in respect of unauthorised works involving painting of murals, the mounting of a large television screen and the partial construction of a roof terrace at the adjoining pub. These are not material considerations in respect of the current planning application and are the subject of a separate planning enforcement investigation.”

The planners concluded the flats would enhance the street scene and not harm residential amenity, but “the internal layout and provision for vehicles is substandard giving rise to conditions prejudicial to the safety and convenience of highway users. It is therefore recommended that planning permission be withheld.”