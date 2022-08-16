The Fulford Show will be back this Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) - and this year, there will be no restrictions because of Covid.

Last year, the show was limited to just the field events, because of concerns about the coronavirus.

“But this year there will be exhibits on display once again in the Social Hall,” said show organiser Verna Campbell.

“A few restrictions will apply, given the limited space, while the presentation of the cups and prizes will taking place on the field, just to make the event Covid-safe. But the usual trophies will still be there to be won!”

The event has been enjoyed by the people of Fulford and their friends for more than 100 years.

All together now... Heave! A tug-of-war at the Fulford Show

This year’s show will be officially opened by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, at 1pm on August 29.

In addition to a host of stalls and food and drink stands, there will be the usual array of events, including music by the New Notes, Japanese drumming by Tengu Taiko, a children’s fancy dress competition, games and races and of course, the traditional tug of war.

“At the time of going to press there are still some pitches available for anyone who wishes to book a stall!” Verna added.