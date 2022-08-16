KNAVESMIRE will be thronged with pet dogs (and their owners) all going ‘walkies’ together on September 18.
More than 200 walkers and 100 dogs turned out for the last Dog Walk run by Keep Your Pet – a service offered by Age UK York which looks after pets belonging to older and vulnerable people in York and Selby when they are ill or in hospital.
This year marks the service’s tenth anniversary – so the number of walkers could be even bigger.
"We rely on this event to raise funds for our work, especially following Covid," said a spokesperson for Keep Your Pet.
"It is always an enjoyable day, with a lovely atmosphere and all the dogs behaving impeccably. The event has become well known and our supporters travel from a wide area.”
Walkers can register from 10.15 on the day. The entry fee is £5 per dog, and the walk will begin at 11am at the entrance is from Knavesmire Road, near the racecourse buildings. Walkers can do any distance they wish.
There will also be refreshments on sale from 10.15, including home-made cakes, savouries, hot soup and hot drinks, and stalls selling crafts and toys, a dog agility course for all comers, spot prizes, a tombola, and live music.
Some of the participants in a previous Keep Your Pet Dog Walk at Knavesmire
