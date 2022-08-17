A FOODBANK in North Yorkshire has opened up a brand new space to support people going through a crisis - thanks to a £2,000 donation.

Selby and District's Foodbank combats hunger and poverty in the local community by providing three days’ worth of emergency food and support. It was keen to create a welcoming entrance at its new centre so that those in crisis can stay and get the help they need.

Now, thanks to a £2,000 donation from local manufacturer, British Gypsum, the charity has been able to buy much-needed furniture to benefit people in need living in and around Selby. It now features a comfortable space where people can spend time with each other and build valuable support networks.

Cheryl Whitton, project coordinator for Selby and District Foodbank, explained the impact of the donation on the local community.

She said: “We can now welcome people into the centre to share conversations, hot drinks, and snacks. This allows people to relax, open up, and chat about their needs. Signposting our clients for further support is something we are very passionate about.”

Two laboratory technicians at British Gypsum’s Sherburn site were inspired to help by the success of a recent food drive and staff fundraiser for the charity. Bethany Geary and Darran Arnell applied for support from British Gypsum’s Building Better Communities fund after they saw the food bank was moving premises.

Lynn Hudson, part of the Sherburn site’s Building Better Communities committee, said: “The food bank decided to make a hub area in the new building – to go beyond food and also support with mental health. We're thrilled to bits to have been able to help them with that.

"We will continue our support of the Selby and District Foodbank, and we’re now looking at how we can help the other charities in the community that the food bank is linked to.”

The foodbank provides emergency food and support to people experiencing food shortage in the local area of Selby. It’s run by a team of passionate volunteers.

Cheryl from the foodbank added: "Many people are struggling with rising energy and food costs. Selby and District Foodbank have been a lifeline to almost 3,500 people over the past twelve months. During that time, we have given out over 34 tonnes of food – enough to make almost 31,000 meals.

"We are really completely dependent on the donations and support of local businesses and individuals, and we have been so very grateful to receive both financial and food donations from British Gypsum.

"As Covid restrictions hit, the support in terms of food donations has been gratefully received and the large financial donation has gone towards new furniture as we moved into new, larger premises."