A YOUNG man took his own life at a holiday park near York, an inquest was told today.

Bradley Linley, 27, who died on May 20, was working as a lifeguard at the Goosewood Holiday Park at Sutton-On-The-Forest, where he was popular with guests, said Coroner Jonathan Leach.

His body was found by a member of staff in the chalet where he was staying.

The inquest heard that Mr Linley had no known physical or mental health problems and had never threatened to take his own life.

PC Matthew Wilkinson, of North Yorkshire Police, said he was satisfied that no third party was involved in his death.

The inquest was told that tests showed Mr Linley had just over twice the drink drive limit of alcohol in his blood but no drugs were detected, and the cause of his death was hanging.

The coroner said that Mr Linley came from a loving and supportive family and had many friends, and was last seen in the bar at the holiday park on May 19.

He said he was satisfied that Mr Linley had taken his own life.

*The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.