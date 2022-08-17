A RANGE of events are underway from today and into September to help further reduce the dole queues in York and North Yorkshire.

Today, will see a Retail Speed Interviewing Event at York Jobcentre with employers including Home Bargains, Ladbrokes, Go-Outdoors and Claire’s Accessories.

The jobcentre is also staging fortnightly Refugee Information and Support Sessions, with providers and employers on August 23 and September 6.

There is also a speed Interviewing event at York Jobcentre on Wednesday August 31.

This will feature employers with roles in cleaning, warehousing, admin, retail and hospitality.

In addition, York Jobcentre in conjunction with Monks Cross Retail park is holding a Retail/Hospitality Jobs Fair at the retail park on Wednesday September 7.

Wendy Mangan, Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre, said: "As we come to the end of a hot summer, with many job vacancies still available, jobcentres are focussed on helping employers get the people they and the economy need.

“York Jobcentre continues to host local businesses at our monthly speed-interviewing events.

"At July’s event, 35 interviews took place for the care, admin/IT and warehouse sectors. Twenty-five customers from these were taken forward for work trials/second interviews/induction days. Employers were impressed with the quality of the candidates interviewed”

Looking forward, the York Jobs Fair will be held at York Railway Institute on Wednesday September 21 from 10am to 2pm.

The event is organised by York jobcentre with City of York Council and York Learning. More than 80 employers from all sectors will be there.

Wendy said: "The fair gives jobseekers a fantastic opportunity to chat to potential employers and seek advice on job search or career change.

"Disability Employment Advisers from York Jobcentre will be on hand to support customers and there will be a quiet hour 1-2pm for customers with health conditions”

No fresh local unemployment numbers were given for the York area this month, as the government revealed a stable unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent, but at 2,061 for the York local authority area in May, this is about half the level of a year ago.