WORK is now underway to refurbish a renowned half-pipe at a popular skate park in North Yorkshire - much to the delight of campaigners.

The repair work on the iconic half-pipe at Malton Skate Park started this week - after more than 18 months of campaigning with Norton Town Council with a group of keen skateboarders and riders.

Ryan Swain, who led the campaign group, said they are excited to start work at the site.

Ryan said: "This week, myself and King Ramps started a three week job to completely refurbish, repair and re-skin the iconic halfpipe at Norton and Malton Skatepark for all generations to use and enjoy.

"We will be on site most days and we are hoping to keep the rest of the skatepark open as we're doing the repairs so people can still use it."

The team will be polishing, cleaning and sand blasting the steel frame infrastructure, before painting it and re-skinning the vert ramp in Skatelite.

They will also be boxing in the sides of the halfpipe to make it look neat and tidy - as well as safe for all to use.

"It also teaches riders of all abilities to start at the bottom and pump to the top safely," Ryan added.

This job has been highly anticipated by locals and the action sports community nationwide and they are "thrilled" to be on the job actually making it happen.

They will also be installing some new features in the park once the halfpipe is complete.

Ryan went on to say: "There's lots of hard work and grafts to be done. But I'm so excited to be working on site and getting stuck in something which is so close to the community's heart.

"Thanks to everyone who's supported the campaign, myself and the skatepark. Keep posted for updates."

Funding for the campaign was secured by Ryan and the group of campaigners in June - following a Policy and Resources Meeting - after which the £50,000 was awarded to the group.

The campaign for the work on the half pipe attracted attention from celebrities including global skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Earlier this year, work was completed revamping the rest of Malton Skate Park, which included stripping all of the old ramps back and covering them with new surfaces.

A blue plaque has also been put in place at the newly repaired skate park in honour of a "much loved" BMX rider from the area.

The blue commemorative plaque has gone up at Malton skate park to pay tribute Tom Warrington, from the area, who sadly passed away in 2008. Mr Swain requested that the blue plaque was put up in Tom's memory.