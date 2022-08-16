YORK Designer Outlet is hosting pop-up golf competitions for families over the coming weeks to raise money to support a children's charity.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York is hosting the 'Play 2 Par Golf Academy' pop up to raise funds for cancer charity, Candlelighters.

Launching for two weeks, guests can enter daily competitions to put their golfing skills to the test and win a series of prizes. A percentage of the entry fee will be donated to the local charity, who work to support ordinary families through extraordinary circumstances with cancer diagnosis in young people.

Paul Tyler, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York, said: "We’re very proud to support the important work Candlelighters are doing for the local community as they bring light and hope to families affected by childhood cancer.

"We are also very grateful particularly to the Play 2 Par team and all our centre guests for engaging in such fundraising initiatives, raising awareness and for their generous donations."

Earlier this year, Craig Smith, director of Golf at 'Play 2 Par', was inspired by the story of five-year-old cancer patient Teddy Payne and invited him to take part in a round of golf at the academy in York.

Craig learned about Yorkshire based charity Candlelighters and the invaluable support they offered Teddy and his family as he underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy. Together Craig, with Teddy’s father, have teamed up to organise a special pop-up at the York Designer Outlet to raise money for other families like the Payne’s.

Carl Payne, Teddy's father, said: "We have been humbled by the support of the people of Yorkshire and especially how Play 2 Par have reached out and embraced our wish to raise awareness and funds for this truly unbelievable charity.

"Teddy, thankfully is in remission after been treated for a stage three rare non-Hodgkin lymphoma, nevertheless the care we received from Leeds General Infirmary & specifically from Candlelighters has been amazing."

Meanwhile, Sean Donnelly, fundraising and marketing assistant at Candlelighters Charity said the funds raised with the 'Play 2 Par' will help families like Teddy's in so many ways, ranging from emotional and practical support on the wards at Leeds Children's Hospital to support closer to home, as well as opportunities to make memories and have fun with groups, trips, and holidays.

"We are so pleased to have the support of Craig and the Play 2 Par team for this fantastic event. Without fundraising events like these, we wouldn't be able to provide this high-quality support, so we are very grateful for their efforts," Mr Donnelly added.

Further details on the Candlelighters charity and they work they do to support children can be found on the website.