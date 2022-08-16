She’s an England cup-winning legend who brought football home … and now Whitby-born Beth Mead’s very own Coastliner bus is on the road to her home town!

North Yorkshire-based bus operator Coastliner has named one of its buses after Beth in honour of her amazing triple success at Euro 2022, which saw her finish as UEFA’s Player of the Tournament and awarded the Golden Boot as top scorer with six goals and five assists – while helping her team to lift the European Women’s Championship Trophy.

Supporters packed into pubs along the Yorkshire Coast to follow Beth’s path to glory in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium in London last Sunday (31 July 2022), which ended in triumph for England and a first trophy win since the men’s World Cup victory 56 years ago in 1966.

Now the Coastliner double-decker proudly bearing Beth’s name will be seen regularly in the seaside town where she was born, on Britain’s Most Scenic bus route from Leeds and York over the Moors to Whitby.

Coastliner General Manager Kel Pizzuti said: “Beth and the England team’s stunning performance throughout the Euro 2022 tournament has captivated the whole nation, and nowhere more so than in and around Whitby.

“Naming one of our Coastliner buses after Beth is our way of saying thank you for her amazing success which has brought football home. Beth is a fantastic role model for young sportswomen in North Yorkshire and around the world and naming a bus in her honour is all about celebrating her phenomenal achievements.

“Beth and the England Women’s team have brought football home, and now we’re bringing our bus named in honour of this amazing star home to Coastliner Country, where it’ll now be seen regularly crossing the Moors to Whitby on Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route.”

27-year-old Beth was a student at Whitby’s Caedmon College, and grew up in the tiny coastal village of Hinderwell, eight miles north of the seaside town. She first took up football at the tender age of six, going on to Middlesbrough Football Club’s Centre for Excellence before joining Sunderland in 2011 and Arsenal from 2017, where she has 34 goals and 98 appearances to her name.

Beth’s goalscoring success with England has earned her the nickname ‘Hinderwell Hotshot’ and locals packed the village’s Brown Cow pub to savour every moment of England’s Wembley glory.

Beth’s named bus is the second Coastliner vehicle to be named in honour of a sports personality, after the operator named another in honour of retiring BBC Radio York football commentator Barry Parker in June.

Coastliner’s Beth Mead bus can be seen on its network of routes linking Leeds, York and Malton with Whitby and Scarborough.

