This weekend’s Little Bird Made markets are taking place in both North and South Yorkshire this weekend.
Saturday will see the stalls in Doncaster, followed by Thirsk and Richmond on Sunday.
Last weekend, the markets were in Easingwold and Wetherby.
The popular markets have been staged across an increasing number of Yorkshire towns in recent years.
Each market is specially curated to bring together an array of small businesses, ensuring there is a wealth of products available, with something for all ages.
The markets promise a great opportunity to buy local produce with food, drink, preserves, sweet treats and bakes available, alongside items for your home, garden, clothing, self-care, home fragrance, art, photography, clothing, crafts and lots more.
For further information on any of the events or to sign up to the mailing list for updates on 2022 market dates and locations visit www.littlebirdmade.com or email info@littlebirdmade.co.uk Alternately follow @LittleBirdMade on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
