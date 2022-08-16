SCOTT LINCOLN was unable to gain another medal to add to his collection, placing 10th in the shot-put at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.
City of York Athletic Club’s Lincoln posted a distance of 19.90m in the finals, finishing almost two metres behind winner Filip Mihaljevic.
He qualified for the finals by finishing third in his group with an impressive throw of 20.64m, but ultimately finished in 10th place out of 12 competitors.
Lincoln could not improve his season best of 20.92m, nor could he increase his personal best, which remains at 21.28m.
The 29-year-old was unable to accumulate more silverware to add to his collection.
He won bronze in the shot-put at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this month, his first ever medal at the event.
