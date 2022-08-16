A MAN was seen trying to break in to a house in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 3.40am this morning (August 16) a homeowner on Barons Crescent in Copmanthorpe reported a man in dark clothing attempting to break into the patio doors of their house.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything they believe to be suspicious in the area or anyone who may have recorded CCTV footage of a man in dark clothing acting suspiciously in the area."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email claire.viney@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 841 Clare Viney.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220145483.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article