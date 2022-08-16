YORK residents could be entitled to grants of up to £10,000 to install energy efficiency measures in their homes.
City of York Council said that with E.ON, it was delivering £2.23 million of energy efficiency measures to homeowners and also tenants who rented their home from a private landlord.
"The Government’s Green Homes Funding grants are for households with a total income of £30,000 or less, who live in a property with a low energy efficiency rating,"said a spokesperson.
"Eligible homeowners could be awarded up to £10,000 of free energy-saving measures.
"For tenants of privately-rented properties, the landlord will need to give permission and will be required to contribute a third of the cost of the works with a maximum grant of £5,000."
They said energy-saving installations could include fitting exterior wall and underfloor insulation, air source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity.
Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said that besides helping with fuel bills now, upgrading would help to future-proof homes for many years to come, help prepare residents for future utility bill hikes and make homes ready for stricter carbon targets.
*To check for eligibility, go to www.eonenergy.com/ghg and, if you meet the requirements, apply at www.eonenergy.com/grant-finder.html or call E.ON on 0333 202 4820.
