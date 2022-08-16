A NATIONAL maritime charity is calling on the support of organisations and communities to show their support for the Merchant Navy.
The Seafarers' Charity is asking people across the UK to show their appreciation by flying the Red Ensign on this year’s Merchant Navy Day on September 3 - as well as donating to merchant seafarers who have been hit by the impact of the pandemic and the latest crises facing the nation.
CEO of The Seafarers’ Charity, Deborah Layde, said: “The Red Ensign, the official flag of Britain’s Merchant Navy, is flown already every September 3, but more will always be welcome and we are encouraging everyone who can to get behind the cause this year.
“This year is an extra special year, as we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and 10 years of the Merchant Navy Fund."
The annual campaign encourages individuals and organisations to fly the flag to recognise the efforts of those who kept Britain afloat during both world wars and raise wider awareness of the seafarers who work daily to deliver over 90 per cent of the nation’s imports.
Donations to the charity’s Merchant Navy Fund can also be made, enabling the organisation to continue its support for seafarers in need.
To make a donation, visit: www.theseafarerscharity.org
