Helen Heraty, owner of Grays Court Hotel and The Bow Room Restaurant has been nominated for the prestigious Independent Hotelier Award 2022.

Helen was shortlisted after being nominated by Grays Court Co-Director Sarah Czarnecki.

The nomination sees Helen up against five of the country’s top hoteliers who are responsible for hotels including the five-star Stafford in London and Michelin Award winning Atlantic Hotel in Jersey.

The Independent Hotelier Award is presented to an individual, couple or business partners who have made a significant contribution to the independent hotel sector.

Judges seek an independently spirited pioneer, recognised for excellence, with a reputation for pushing boundaries and creating exceptional guest experiences. Above all, the winner is someone committed to the development of their team, the success of their establishment and the industry at large.

The only person to be nominated in the North of England, Helen Heraty can be said to be the ‘embodiment’ of independent spirit, says the noimination.

After losing her partner, with whom she purchased Grays Court after two years of opening the hotel, she battled on as sole-proprietor and single parent of seven children in order to make the business a success.

With no group or individual investor providing financial backing, Helen’s tenacity and perseverance provide the perfect example of how entrepreneurial drive and determination to succeed can be achieved.

A true visionary, Helen has constantly strived to make business improvements.

Being voted the ‘Visit England Best Small Hotel’ and achieving Michelin Guide status and 3 AA Rosettes for the restaurant all underline these efforts.

Independent and tenacious, a core strength of Helen’s is possession of the insight and leadership skills to ensure she has the right team in place to enable her to achieve her vision of making Grays Court one of the best hotels in England.

Sarah Czarnecki, Co-Director at Grays Court said “The team at Grays Court & The Bow Room Restaurant are delighted that Helen has made the shortlist for the Independent Hotelier Awards.

"It is testament to her hard work, vision and resilience that the hotel and restaurant keep going from strength to strength. We are privileged to be able to work with, and support her, to secure the future success of the business going forward”.

Residents can support Yorkshire’s bid for the award by voting for Helen and Grays Court using the following link: www.independenthotelshow.co.uk/cast-your-vote.