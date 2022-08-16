THREE men have been arrested after masked men with knives smashed their way into a property in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called at 6.30pm yesterday (August 15) to reports of an ongoing disturbance involving knives at a property in Burton Stone Lane.

Local resident, Christina Evans, said: "I put my son to bed at about 6.30pm. It had been a long day and I'd just sat down and I heard what I thought was somebody falling downstairs.

"I went outside to see if they were ok and about ten men wearing balaclavas were breaking in to one of the properties.

"My neighbour, who is heavily pregnant, had come out at the same time as me and I shouted to her to get back inside.

"I had to push her back up the stairs so she could get inside and then I phoned the police.

"I had a panic attack and passed out, breaking my door handle.

"I've lived here for three and a half years and this past year it's got really bad - you'd think it was New York, not York."

A police spokesman said officers were on the scene within fifteen minutes and immediately conducted a search of the property.

The suspects had left, but they were able to obtain details of the vehicle they had left the scene in.

The police helicopter was used in a search for the vehicle, as well as several specialist resources on the ground, this included a police firearms unit and a police dog unit.

Less than an hour later, officers from West Yorkshire Police were behind the vehicle in the Leeds area and it failed to stop for officers before it stopped a short time later. The suspects fled from the vehicle and officers gave chase on foot.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving whilst disqualified.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a class b drug. Both suspects currently remain in police custody.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and is currently in hospital receiving treatment for a minor injury and the vehicle was recovered.

Temporary Chief Inspector of York, Andrew Godfrey from North Yorkshire Police said: “Although this is clearly a shocking incident, I would like to stress that we believe this to be isolated.

“The quick actions of officers who were first on the scene and the cross-border work has led to the arrests of three suspects and proved that there are no borders.

“Our officers will be conducting high visibility patrols within the area over the next few days as a way of us reassuring the public. I would urge any members of the public in the local community who are concerned about this incident to speak to local officers.”

Anyone with information should email mike.holden@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Holden.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220145256.