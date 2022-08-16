A MAN was grabbed by the throat and thrown to the ground during an attack in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal to the public.
The incident happened in Parliament Street in Harrogate at around 4.30am on Sunday (August 14) when a man, who was walking up the street towards Piccolinos restaurant, was grabbed by the throat and thrown to the floor.
The victim received minor injuries in the incident and North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.
In particular, officers are appealing for information about a man who was stood with a small group of other men near to Piccolinos, who is described as around 35 years old, six feet tall and with short brown hair.
Officer’s believe the man may hold important information which would assist the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recognises the description of the man is asked to email gareth.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220144503 when passing on details that could assist the investigation.
