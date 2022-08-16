A 'RACE day brunch' menu is returning this week to a York hotel during the Sky Bet Ebor festival.

Principal York, on Station Road, a 10 minute drive from York Racecourse, is bringing back their York Race Day Brunch in time for the Sky Bet Ebor festival, from August 17 to 20.

The brunch will be held at the hotel's Refectory Kitchen and Terrace from 11am to 2pm.

The menu offers a variety of snacks, starters and sandwiches, as well as R&J beef burgers, Korean fried chicken burgers and the Yorkshire Terrier battered haddock.

Tracy Harrison, General Manager at the Principal York, says: "Our York Race Day Brunch takes place throughout June, July, August, September and October.

"It is the perfect way to start your day before heading to the races.

"The combination of stunning cuisine, excellent service and the prestige of York Racecourse makes for the ideal day out."

The Principal has also suggested to racegoers to visit the Chapter House after their day at the racecourse for post-race drinks, which is open from 11am till late.

To book a York Race Day Brunch, click here.