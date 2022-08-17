A MUM from North Yorkshire has spoken of her pain and anguish after the death of her first born baby in York, and the steps now being taken to remember her.

On June 26 this year Donna Wallis, 32, set off from home with husband Matthew Bailey to undergo a planned caesarean section at 39 weeks into her pregnancy at York Hospital.

She was gowned up waiting for her operation when something went horribly wrong.

"I was on a hospital bed waiting to go into surgery when I thought my waters had broken," said Donna.

"I later learned that what had happened was I was suffering a silent placental abruption which starved our beautiful daughter, Olivia, of oxygen and caused her to lose her life just moments before she was due to enter the world.

"At the time it was extremely traumatic and a doctor told Matthew, that had it happened at home he would now be living without either of us - so I am lucky to be alive.

"It was just an extremely unfortunate series of events which happened in the worst combination in the worst possible way for us.

"We are hopeful we'll be able to go on to have a living family - an addition to and not a replacement for our daughter, Olivia Tina Bailey who was born sleeping, she was beautiful and there and then were the best but worst moments of our lives all combined into one.

“The staff at York Hospital were astounding, although we lost Olivia that day, they saved my life and for that we are eternally grateful. They treated us and our family with the utmost respect and dignity, and allowed us the time to bond with Olivia and capture memories that will last a lifetime.

“Part of this time was spent in a specialist bereavement room as a family where we could stay even after there is no medical need to be in the hospital. Although this suite was small and outdated, it provided us with wonderful memories with our daughter, and for that we are grateful.”

Olivia Tina Bailey who was born sleeping

Donna, an assistant head teacher at Ryedale School, grew up in Beadlam, near Helmsley and Matthew, 30, is a self-employed builder from Acomb in York works with his dad in the family business.

The couple now live in Thirsk and have organised a charity ball to raise money to help fund the development of a brand new baby bereavement suite at York Hospital.

Donna and Matthew wanted to show their gratitude to staff at the hospital and Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball will take place at York Racecourse on Saturday, November 19 with funds raised going to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Currently the hospital has a designated room for parents to use and stay in with their baby, which Donna and Matthew used. However, it is quite small and functional and there are now plans for a new suite with a private garden area to give families space, soundproofing for additional privacy and extra space for families and clinicians. This has inspired Donna and Matthew to organise Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball to raise money to help fund the development.

Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball will take place at York Racecourse

Donna said: “Although this development won’t bring back our babies who sadly pass, we know first-hand the comfort that these facilities can bring to bereaved families.”

Anyone wishing to support the event can find out more on the website www.oliviasdreamcharityball.co.uk or contact the charity on 01904 724521 or charity.fundraising@york.nhs.uk.