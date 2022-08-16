A HUGE three-day weekend of music is coming to the grounds of a popular venue near York this weekend - from dance tunes to classical.

The weekend of fun is coming to Castle Howard on Friday (August 19), spanning the hottest dance music with Café Mambo Ibiza ‘Classics At The Castle’, then the annual Castle Howard Proms on Saturday followed by top orchestral arrangements with ABBA Symphonic on Sunday.

A Castle Howard spokesperson said: "It’s set to be a unmissable weekend for audiences descending on the Castle Howard Estate."

Staged by the Bedford-based independent promoter, LPH Concerts and Events, Friday sees the iconic Ibiza brand, Café Mambo bring the music and magic of the white isle for thousands of party people to gather under the stars in a festival-like experience.

A line up of DJ talent awaits dropping modern and dance music anthems including, NYC star DJ Armand Van Helden, ‘Lola’s Theme’ hitmaker Shapeshifters who’ll perform a new live show complete with vocalists, the DJ and saxophonist duo Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago and Café Mambo regular, Erik Hagleton.

On Saturday Castle Howard Proms promises a "spectacular" classical concert from The London Gala Orchestra and chart-topping opera star and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Wynne Evans and Broadway and West End star, Marisha Wallace.

Audiences can sing along to popular Prom classics, songs from musicals and flag-waving favourites. Conducted by Stephen Bell, the evening will also see a flyover from a rare Spitfire from the Second World War and laser displays, creating a "magical" evening of entertainment.

"This is a family-friendly, picnic-style concert for the ultimate British summer experience," the spokesperson added.

Closing out the weekend is the ABBA Symphonic - with star performers from the London West End production of 'Mamma Mia' including Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, backed by a full rock band, together with the Heart of England Orchestra.

Arranged and conducted by the Grammy Award winner, Steve Sidwell, ABBA Symphonic is a concert of the band’s greatest hits featuring 25 much-loved tracks including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ and ‘SOS’. This event also welcomes visitors to bring a picnic.

Limited tickets can still be purchased at the LPH Concerts' website.

Buying in advance is strongly advised for the best value tickets as prices will increase on the door. Advance tickets are priced at: Café Mambo Ibiza £38.50, Castle Howard Proms £45 for adults and £5 for children and ABBA Symphonic £34 for adults and £10 for children - plus booking fees for all shows.

Parking will be available on site, free of charge. Visitors should follow the directional signage on arrival. Blue badge parking is also available.

Set times for all events will be released in advance. Visitors can visit the LPH Concerts’ social media channels for more information.