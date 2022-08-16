YORKSHIRE has been given drought status - just after many areas were drenched by thunderstorms last night.

The Environment Agency said the region was joining large parts of England which had already moved to drought status last Friday.

Victoria Slingsby, environment planning and engagement manager, said the region was experiencing some much-needed rain this week, but it would not be enough to correct weeks of dry weather.

"It will take more prolonged rainfall to wet up soils and replenish rivers, reservoirs and groundwater levels," she said.

The agency said recent, prolonged dry weather this year had led to exceptionally low river flows and reservoir levels falling across much of England and high temperatures, including last week’s heatwave, continue to add additional pressures on the water environment and wildlife.

"The triggers used to confirm the move to drought status for Yorkshire include river flows, groundwater and reservoir levels, rainfall totals and the dryness of soils along with the impacts dry weather is having on abstractors (including farmers) and the environment," said a spokesperson.

"This is determined by the Environment Agency at a local level. The last drought in Yorkshire was in autumn 2018.

“It’s important for everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period.”