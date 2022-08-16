A CYCLIST and a motorist were taken to hospital after crashing on a major road in York.
Yesterday (August 15), there was an accident on the northbound carriageway near Fulford Cross, causing slow traffic on the A19 at Fulford Road.
The Yorkshire Ambulance NHS Trust has told The Press that they received an emergency call yesterday at 3.07pm that this accident had caused a crash between a cyclist and a motorist.
They say the cyclist appeared to have had a medical episode and collided with the car on Fulford Road.
Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were taken to York Hospital.
